SAN ANTONIO — A group of WWII fighter pilots and their family visited San Antonio's Randolph Air Force Base for a special tour.

This year, the 82nd Fighter Group Association decided to hold their reunion in San Antonio. As part of the tour, the veterans in the group tried a T-6 flight simulator. Lute Thompson and Dick Ostronik were P-38 pilots during WWII. They've tried a simulator flight before and described the experience as fun. They shared how much the training has changed since their time.

"Oh yeah, it was fun! Of course when I first flew in a simulator, the operator said why don't you fly under a bridge, and I tried to fly under a bridge but I hit the water and I crashed," said Ostronik. "It would be a lot of fun to be around long enough to learn the instruments."

Thompson said WWII pilots used to learn in their what's called a link trainer.

"It was a real early version of this thing. You're in a box. They close the lid on you and you have an instrument panel in front of you and it leans, and dives and everything," said Thompson.

Todd Felton, Air Force veteran and organizer of the reunions, shared the significance of the tour for everyone involved.

"We wanted to bring them here for a couple of reasons. One, we wanted them the 82nd, to see what the airmen are doing and also, to see their history and to talk to these WWII fighter pilots and know the sacrifices they've made," said Felton. "All these pilots and these men and men from their generation literally, saved the world. They've been an inspiration."

"If you look down our hallway, it's a dedication to our WWII veterans. For our students 2018, going through this program, to stand there, talk and relive the memories of WWII veterans is phenomenal," said Lt. Col Eric Bissonette, Air Force.

The group visited JBSA-Randolph October 12th. During their time in San Antonio, they also, took a tour of the Alamo and traveled to Fredericksburg to see the Museum of the Pacific War.

© 2018 KENS