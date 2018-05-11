SAN ANTONIO -- A retired Air Force Colonel who started a group to stay in touch with friends, never envisioned it would evolve into what it is today.

Tony Imondi served 30 years in the U.S. Air Force and when he was about to retire in 2006, he wanted to find a way to stay connected to his military family.

"I never knew I would stay so long. But I found a home in the Air Force and I loved being in the Air Force," said Imondi. "I started a little group called the San Antonio Defense Gang. It was an informal group. We decided we would meet for lunch and and support each other."

It wasn't long before other retired colonels at Fort Sam Houston heard about his gang. They asked if they could join them at their meetings.

"What they wanted was to be able to stay in touch with people they worked with, people that shared a common bond. The things that we value like military service, taking care of our veterans, supporting military families,"he said.

Imondi's gang that was originally made up of six retired colonels continued to grow over years. There are now 342 members. The Defense Gang even created a logo. It has an eagle with the colors of the Texas flag.

"Together we formed a Defense Gang, to support the defense of the country, by supporting our veterans," explained Imondi.

Their support is wide-reaching in San Antonio. They help new members transition out of the military and find new jobs.

"We had people hired right across the lunch room table. We have so many members and we cover so many industries in the San Antonio area. We're able to help people connect," said Imondi.

"If you stop and think about what military service is, you're willing to give everything to your country. When you're not in that role anymore as a member of the military, it's ingrained into you as a person," said Ret. Air Force Colonel John DiPiero, member.

DiPiero who is now the director of military advocacy and military affairs at USAA, said he helped a member's loved one land a job at his company.

"By following the rules not only on the Defense Gang side but on the side of my company, we were able to make things fit," explained DiPiero. "It's important to understand that it's not just helping a military member that's a member of the gang. We've done wonderful things to help gang members families."

While it is an informal group, there are rules. A new member must be endorsed by another colonel who can vouch for the person's character and commitment. The group attends funerals for homeless veterans and contributes to their adopted charity, the Fisher House. Over the last 11 years, the group has donated $350 thousand dollars out of their own pockets.

The group has even helped the next generation of military members. Imondi said a member of the group who teaches ROTC at a local high school said one of his students, Orion Hollin, got accepted to West Point. But his family couldn't afford to pay for travels to the academy.

Orion Hollin

"I put the word out to the Defense Gang. Within a matter of hours – we raised enough money to make sure that kid could follow his dream and he made it to West Point," said Imondi.

Ko, Sharon

Imondi said he is proud of how the members have turned the Defense Gang into a veteran services organization.

"I'm very proud that it has. It's not something that I envisioned, nor pushed for. It was the members, as a group that pushed this in the direction," said Imondi. "Everywhere I go, I'm reminded of my service to the country and that it's really respected here in San Antonio and all of Texas. We have a patriotic spirit here. I have no idea how far the Defense Gang will go or how large it will go – I just know that I can't do it forever."

Imondi said the five other original gang members still reside in San Antonio.

© 2018 KENS