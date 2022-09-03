MISSING: Houston police searching for missing 82-year-old Woodrow Smith

Woodrow Smith, 82, was last seen Saturday around noon in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find 82-year-old Woodrow Smith who was last seen Saturday around noon in southwest Houston.

Police described Smith as being 5-feet-10-inches tall and 175 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

Smith was last seen on Dawnridge Drive in between West Airport Boulevard and West Belfort Avenue. Police say he was wearing a white shirt with flowers on it.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call HPD's Missing Persons unit at 832-394-1840 or 911.



FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.