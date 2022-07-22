Missing 45-year-old woman last seen in Spring Branch

Shana Alison DiMambro was last seen wearing a white V-neck T-shirt, pink shorts and black flip flops.

COMAL COUNTY, Texas — The Comal County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 45-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since Tuesday.

Authorities said Shana Alison DiMambro was last seen around 7 a.m. at her home in the 100 block of Mitchell Drive in Spring Branch.

She was wearing a white V-neck T-shirt, pink shorts and black flip flops. She is 5'6" and weighs around 140 pounds. She had brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding this missing person is asked to contact the Comal County Sheriff's Office at 830-620-3400.