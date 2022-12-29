San Antonio police searching for missing 62-year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 62-year-old woman.
Theresa Maria Jimenez was last seen on Tuesday in the 7300 block of Barlite Boulevard on the city's south side.
Authorities said she has a medical condition which requires a doctor's care. She was last seen wearing a red sweater with a snowman on the front, black leggings, white shoes and was carrying a black purse.
If you have any information about this missing person, you are urged to contact SAPD Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.