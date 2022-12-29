San Antonio police searching for missing 62-year-old woman

Authorities said she has a medical condition which requires a doctor's care.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 62-year-old woman.

Theresa Maria Jimenez was last seen on Tuesday in the 7300 block of Barlite Boulevard on the city's south side.

Authorities said she has a medical condition which requires a doctor's care. She was last seen wearing a red sweater with a snowman on the front, black leggings, white shoes and was carrying a black purse.