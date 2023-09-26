Missing 36-year-old woman with medical condition

The San Antonio Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing woman who was last seen on the 300 block of Dorie Street.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for help with finding a missing 36-year-old woman who was last seen on September 23.

Police say Angela Segura was last seen on the 300 block of Dorie Street, which is on the east side.

Segura is five feet tall, 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a dark yellow shirt, blue jeans, purple Sketcher shoes and carrying a beige purse.

Authorities say Segura has a diagnosed medical condition.

If you have seen or may know any information about the missing woman please call the SAPD Missing Persons Unit at (210)-207-7660.

