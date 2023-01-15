Search for missing woman last seen in northeast Houston underway

Leslie Obi, 43, was last seen Wednesday in southwest Houston. Updated information shows Obi may actually be on the northeast side.

HOUSTON — A search is underway for a missing 43-year-old woman who was last seen on Jan. 11 in southwest Houston.

Texas EquuSearch said Leslie Obi was last seen Wednesday near Charleston Park Drive, which is along U.S. Highway 90 Alternate and West Bellfort Avenue.

But according to officials, the latest information has her last known location near an apartment complex on Ley Road, which is near the Trinity Gardens neighborhood in northeast Houston.

Officials didn't say what Obi was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Obi's family members are desperate for answers and Texas EquuSearch spent most of Sunday searching on foot and on ATVs.

The circumstances surrounding her disappearance are unclear but Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller said Obi has no car and her phone is going straight to voicemail.

“Are we concerned? Well, I'm gonna say, you know, we're, we're concerned. I mean, it's just way out of character,” Miller said. “We covered a lot of areas ... and just hope somebody has some information and calls us, calls law enforcement or maybe we get some on surveillance and, you know, let's hope we can get her back safe.”

Lacastle Price said she talked to her sister every day so she's really concerned.

“I talk to her every single day. Not a day goes by and I talk to her every day. And she wouldn’t go without calling her son – she has four kids,” Price said. "I can't even express how worried I am."

Obi's family members said she has never gone missing like this before.

According to Miller, Obi didn't pick up her check from the company at which she works.

Tim Miller told KHOU 11 that Obi had a family member, Larry Guillory, who went missing in 2001. According to Miller, Guillory was later found dead.

If you have information on Obi's disappearance, call Houston police immediately at 832-394-1840. You can also contact Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

