SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing San Antonio woman.

56-year-old Sherry Fulghem was last seen Tuesday morning near the 10000 block of Desert Sands. Police say Fulghem suffers from a medical condition that requires medication.

Police describe Fulghem as 5'10" with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding Fulghem's whereabouts is urged to contact SAPD's Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.