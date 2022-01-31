Body found near search area for missing Fort Worth teacher

The family told WFAA that Fort Worth police pinged 31-year-old Jocelyn Nunez’s truck in the 6700 block of Nature’s Way in the Cedar Hill area.

DALLAS — A body has been found in the area where authorities had been searching Monday for a missing Arlington teacher. It comes just hours after searchers found the teacher's car.

Jocelyn Nunez was reported missing Sunday, Jan. 30, and was last seen in the 1600 block of Belzise Terrace, near East Maddox Avenue and U.S. 287 in the southeast part of the city.

The family had been concerned over her whereabouts, and believed she may be in danger because she rarely leaves by herself without checking in with her mother and her daughter.

On Monday, family told WFAA that Fort Worth police pinged 31-year-old Jocelyn Nunez’s truck in the 6700 block of Nature’s Way in southwest Dallas, near Highway 408 and Interstate 20.

Monday afternoon WFAA's chopper flew over the search area for Nunez's car. Several police vehicles were at the scene, which was in a neighborhood along a wooded area.

Nunez’s cousin told WFAA they hike in the area a lot.

At this time, police have not confirmed the identity of the body found.

Police said Nunez's case is being investigated as an "unexplained death."

Further details were not available.

Nunez is a kindergarten teacher at International Leadership of Texas in Arlington. The school released the following statement Monday afternoon: