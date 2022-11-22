x
Missing 91-year-old last seen boarding Greyhound bus in Dallas

Police said Ms. Theo Smith was at the bus station on Lamar Street on Tuesday night. It's not clear where the bus was travelling to.
Credit: Dallas Police Department (DPD)

DALLAS — Dallas Police are calling on the public to come forward with any information about a woman that was last seen Tuesday night.

Theo Smith, 91, boarded a bus at about 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 22 at the Greyhound Station on South Lamar Street. At this time, it's not clear where the bus was scheduled to travel to.

Smith is a Black woman standing at 6 feet and 1 inch tall and weighing 190 pounds. She has grey hair and brown eyes. 

No other information is available.

Anyone with information on Theo Smith's whereabouts is asked to call Dallas police at 911 or 214-671-4268.

