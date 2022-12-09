Have you seen her? BCSO searching for missing 22-year-old last seen in Cibolo

Authorities said Brianna Renay Woods was last known to be in the 200 block of Cansiglio.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 22-year-old last seen in Cibolo.

Authorities said Brianna Renay Woods was last known to be in the 200 block of Cansiglio and the last reported communication with her was on September 6.

If you have any information on Brianna's whereabouts, please contact the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org or by phone at 210-335-6000.

Woods is 5'3" and weighs around 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on her left arm and right ring finger, as well as a butterfly tattoo on her right leg. Her nose is also pierced.