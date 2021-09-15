ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Twin 2-year-old girls have been missing since last month and police in Alexandria are asking for the public's help to find them.
In a press release Tuesday, the Alexandria Police Department said Mariah and Bailee Fostion were last seen with their non-custodial parent, John Gaddy III, on August 29.
According to police, Gaddy III is known to frequent places in Maryland, D.C. and Pennsylvania.
Bailee Fostion is described as about 33 inches tall and 25 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she may have skin discoloration on her scalp. Mariah Fostion is 36 inches tall and 27 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she may have skin discoloration on both legs.
Police have not released further details about the circumstances surrounds the twin girls' disappearance.
If anyone has any information leading to the location of the children, please reach out to Detective Betty Sixsmith at the Alexandria Police Department by email Betty.Sixsmith@alexandriava.gov, phone 703.622.7037, or dial 9-1-1. Tips can be anonymous.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.