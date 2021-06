Kenneth French, 35, described with having a missing front tooth and a small tattoo on his upper back.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 35-year-old man.

On Friday, the police department posted on social media that officers are searching for Kenneth French.

French was last seen on March 16 in the 100 block of W. Avenue G.

French is described with having a missing front tooth and a small tattoo on his upper back. Police released an image of him, seen below.

If you have any information on French's whereabouts, call TPD at 254-298-5500.