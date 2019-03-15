SAN ANTONIO — The mother of a missing teenager says that her daughter has been found and is safe.

"She's safe," Cindy Lockhart, the mother of 17-year-old Willow Clayton, wrote on Facebook on Friday afternoon.

"Thank you for respecting our privacy as we process as a family," Cindy's post continues.

Leon Valley confirmed on Facebook that she had been found.

"Clayton, Willow has been found safe and was returned to her family moments ago," the department wrote on Facebook. "We would like to thank the community for their efforts in locating Willow."

Willow had been last seen on March 12. Speaking to KENS 5 earlier in the week, Cindy said Willow struggles with anxiety and feels safer at home with her close-knit family.

"My biggest fear is that she's so vulnerable; her whole world is online, and everything about her says she would be an easy target," said Lockhart.

