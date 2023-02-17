Have you seen her? Missing 15-year-old last seen in west San Antonio

Hailey Rae Deaton has been missing since Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old who was last seen on the city's west side.

Hailey Rae Deaton has been missing since Wednesday. She was last seen in the 200 block of West Laurel Street, not far from Culebra Road.

Police said Deaton had brown hair with faded blue highlights, and green eyes. She was wearing a red hoodie, black sweat pants, white shoes and a black backpack.