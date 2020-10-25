Missing: 15-year-old Stephanie Alexis Perales from Corpus Christi

Perales is believed to be in the Alice, Orange Grove, or Mathis area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Jim Wells County Constable's Office has received a report of a missing and endangered juvenile out of Corpus Christi.

15-year-old Stephanie Alexis Perales is believed to be in the Alice, Orange Grove or Mathis area, according to officials with Jim Wells.

Officials say she may be with her biological mother, Herlinda Moya, who does not have custody of Perales.

Please contact the JWC Sheriff's Department if you have any information that could help in finding the teen.