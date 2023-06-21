SAPD searches for missing teen last seen on June 18

SAN ANTONIO — Officials are searching for a missing teen boy who was last seen June 18 on the 4000 block of Broadway, officials say.
Aiden Montgomery is 13-years-old, last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, black sweatpants, possibly white shirt under long sleeve shirt, shorts under sweatpants and black shoes, SAPD says. He also has a black birthmark on his neck.
Montgomery is described as being 5'9 and weighs 165 pounds with brown eyes and wavy ear top length blonde hair.
Anyone with information on Montgomery's whereabouts is asked to contact the San Antonio Missing Person's Unit at (210) 207-7660.