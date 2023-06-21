SAPD searches for missing teen last seen on June 18

Anyone with information on Montgomery's whereabouts is asked to contact the San Antonio Missing Person's Unit at (210) 207-7660.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — Officials are searching for a missing teen boy who was last seen June 18 on the 4000 block of Broadway, officials say.

Aiden Montgomery is 13-years-old, last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, black sweatpants, possibly white shirt under long sleeve shirt, shorts under sweatpants and black shoes, SAPD says. He also has a black birthmark on his neck.

Montgomery is described as being 5'9 and weighs 165 pounds with brown eyes and wavy ear top length blonde hair.