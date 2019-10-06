Police are asking for the public's assistance locating a teen last seen on the city's south side.

A missing person's report describes 16-year-old Dyamond Diaz as 5'3" with brown hair and brown eyes. Diaz was last seen in the 5500 block of Culebra on April 25 wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. She was carrying her backpack.

A police report filed by Diaz's father states that the 16-year-old ran away from home to be with her boyfriend. Her father also told police that she hadn't been to school in six weeks because "she keeps getting beat up on her way to or from school."

Diaz's father is worried that his daughter could be beaten up again. If anyone has seen Dyamond Diaz or knows of her whereabouts, they're urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.