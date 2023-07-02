SAPD police search for missing teen with medical condition

Fabrow is described as a white female having brown hair, brown eyes, around 5 feet tall, weighs 170 pounds.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old girl last seen Sunday on the northeast side.

SAPD says, Alyssa Raylenn Fabrow was last seen on the 8800 block of Dugas Drive Sunday.

Fabrow is described as a white female having brown hair, brown eyes, around 5 feet tall, and weighs 170 pounds. She also has a diagnosed medical condition and tattoo of a small tree on her right shoulder.

Before going missing she was seen wearing a grey zip-up hoodie, blue jeans, white/red Jordan shoes, and shoulder length hair that was dyed red.