x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

SAPD police search for missing teen with medical condition

Fabrow is described as a white female having brown hair, brown eyes, around 5 feet tall, weighs 170 pounds.

More Videos

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old girl last seen Sunday on the northeast side. 

SAPD says, Alyssa Raylenn Fabrow was last seen on the 8800 block of Dugas Drive Sunday. 

Fabrow is described as a white female having brown hair, brown eyes, around 5 feet tall, and weighs 170 pounds. She also has a diagnosed medical condition and tattoo of a small tree on her right shoulder. 

Before going missing she was seen wearing a grey zip-up hoodie, blue jeans, white/red Jordan shoes, and shoulder length hair that was dyed red. 

Police are asking the public's help to call their missing person's unit at (210) 207-7660 with any information. 

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out