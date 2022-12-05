Missing: Teen with autism last seen Saturday in NE Houston

Chace Perez, 16, was last seen walking in the 4000 block of Kelley Street around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen who has autism.

Sixteen-year-old Chace Connor Perez was last seen walking in the 4000 block of Kelley Street around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. That's near Frances Scott Key Middle School in northeast Houston.

Chace is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The teen was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie and black pants.

If you've seen him, please call the Houston Police Department at 713-881-3131 or the HPD Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.