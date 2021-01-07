Swimmer still missing off Port Aransas beach, recovery mission ongoing

A father and son were swimming when the two began struggling with rip currents. The father was found but the son is still missing.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Rescue crews are currently trying to recover the body of a 20-year-old man who went missing in Port Aransas waters on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, crews responded to a Port Aransas beach for a call for two swimmers in distress near mile marker nine. Officials said the man and his father were swimming when they both began to have trouble in the water.

The father was rescued near mile marker 12, however, the 20-year old swimmer is still out there.

"We are dealing with currents that vary from just within a few feet of each other so we got a very large search area and we are pretty much waiting on nature to take its course at this time," Fire Chief Scott Boroughs said.

