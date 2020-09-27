Silver Alert issued for elderly Spring woman wearing nightgown who drove away from home overnight

Joann Johnson Jones, 76, has a cognitive impairment and officers are concerned for her health and safety. She went missing about 5 a.m. Sunday.

SPRING, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an older woman diagnosed with cognitive impairment, according to a Silver Alert activated Sunday.

Joann Johnson Jones, 76, was last seen at 5 a.m. in the 16700 block of Mandeville Court in Spring, Texas.

Investigators said she was driving a silver 2017 Nissan Rogue with Texas license plate MXH8830.

Jones stands at 5-foot-6 and weighs 175 pounds. She has white hair, brown eyes and was wearing a nightgown.

The sheriff’s office believes there’s a credible threat to Jones’ health and safety if she isn’t found.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-755-7427.