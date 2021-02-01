x
MISSING SENIOR: 75-year-old woman with cognitive impairment last seen in far-west San Antonio

A Silver Alert was issued for Minnie Banks Darcy, who was last seen around 1:00 p.m. Friday in the 6300 block of Highway 90.
SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for a 75-year-old woman with a diagnosed cognitive impairment who went missing on Friday afternoon in far-west San Antonio.

A Silver Alert was issued for Minnie Banks Darcy, who was last seen around 1:00 p.m. Friday in the 6300 block of Highway 90. She is described as 5'4" and about 160 pounds, with grey hair, brown eyes, and a missing front tooth.

Police say her disappearance poses a threat to her safety, and if you have any information you should call them at 210-207-7660.