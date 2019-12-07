SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen girl.

15-year-old Lakecia Obria Crawford suffers from a medical condition and needs medication. She was last seen on June 26 in the 1500 block of Beconsfield, according to a missing person's advisory from the San Antonio Police Department.

Police describe Lakecia as 5'02" in height, weighing 156 lbs. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who may have seen the teen or who may have information on Lakecia Crawford, is urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.