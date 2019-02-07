SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing San Antonio man.

According to a police release, 77-year-old Daniel Ortiz was last seen in the 7100 block of Woodlake Pkwy on Monday, July 1.

Police say Ortiz requires medication for a health condition and is under a doctor's care.

Ortiz is described as a 5'8" man weighing 138 lbs. He has brown eyes and gray hair, police say. Ortiz was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and khaki pants. Police say he has a tattoo on his right upper arm.

Anyone with information on Ortiz is urged to contact SAPD Missing Person's Unit at (210) 207-7660.