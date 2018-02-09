SAN ANTONIO — The teen who had been missing since Saturday night has been found, her mother told KENS 5.

16-year-old Briana Faith Simpson was reported missing early Sunday to San Antonio Police.

Police said Briana had been last seen in the 5500 block of N Loop 1604 West Saturday evening.

Her mother told KENS 5 she was found because of the posts on social media and the workers at the Target on Blanco and Loop 1604. She said she is glad to have Briana home again.

At this time, it is not clear what happened or if any charges will be filed related to her disappearance.

