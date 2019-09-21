SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for the community's help in locating missing Juan Daniel Hernandez Alvarez, 7.

He was last seen around 8 p.m., Friday, playing with his friends outside his family's apartment on 1400 Gardina near Fredericksburg Road on the north side.

Juan Daniel was last seen wearing a black Spurs T-shirt, black shorts and black sandals, police said.

Authorities said Daniel speaks Spanish and is approximately 3 feet tall and 35 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Juan Daniel, please contact Missing Persons at (210) 207-7660.