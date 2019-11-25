SAN ANTONIO — UPDATE: According to a statement from the San Antonio Police Department, Christian Olivo-Faberlle was found Monday afternoon.

The San Antonio Police Department was asking for the public's help in locating 29-year-old Christian Olivo-Faberlle, who police say has a medical condition requiring doctors' care.

Police said he was last seen in the 6000 block of South New Braunfels near South Presa Street on the southeast side. He was wearing a white T-shirt, black pants.

