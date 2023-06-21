Police ask for public's help in finding missing person

Perreira was last seen wearing a PJ pink flower shirt and blue jeans, according to SAPD.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for a missing woman last seen on June 14 on the northwest side.

Police say Kathleen Marie Perreira was last seen on the 5300 block of NW Loop 410.

Perreira was last seen wearing a PJ pink flower shirt and blue jeans, according to SAPD.

She is described as 5' 01'' and weighs 120 pounds, brown eyes with gray and black hair.

Officials say she is right-handed and straight mid-length hair styled into a ponytail.