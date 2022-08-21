Missing teen last seen in Irving

Police say 17-year-old Quinaejah Taylor has been diagnosed with mental health troubles and "has a child's mental capacity."

IRVING, Texas — An Endangered Missing Persons Alert is now active to help find a teenage girl that was last seen in Irving on Sunday.

Police say 17-year-old Quinaejah Taylor was seen at 2 a.m. on the 3000 block of Tudor Lane. She was wearing a black t-shirt with "Nike" on the front, black leggings, and a silver purse.

According to police, Quinaejah has been "diagnosed as bipolar, suffers from depression, and has a child's mental capacity."

It's not clear where she could be, but her loved ones and the police department believe she's a risk to her own safety.

Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Irving Police at 972-273-1010.

Irving, Texas, August 21, 2022 – The Irving Police Department has requested that the Texas Department of Public Safety... Posted by Irving Police Department on Sunday, August 21, 2022