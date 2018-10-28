San Antonio Police and the mother of a missing teen are asking for help in bringing her home.

According to a missing person report from SAPD, Briana Faith Simpson was last seen near the 11000 block of Bandera Road Saturday afternoon. She was wearing a denim jacket, pink sweater, blue jeans, and lace up boots. She has blond hair, blue eyes and braces on her upper and lower teeth.

This is not the first time the teen has gone missing. Her mother told KENS 5 last month she was found because of the posts on social media and the workers at the Target on Blanco and Loop 1604.

If you have any information concerning this Missing Juvenile, please contact the San Antonio Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

