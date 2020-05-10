Missing Person: Stephen Allen Klatt from Alice, TX

Klatt was last seen in New Braunfels on Sept. 29 around 7 a.m., leaving for a potential jobsite south of Austin, possibly in Buda.

ALICE, Texas — MISSING PERSON:

Stephen Allen Klatt, a resident of Alice, TX, has been missing since Sept. 29. He is described as a 65-year-old White male, 6'1" and approximately 165 pounds.

He has Blue eyes and long Gray hair, normally tied in a ponytail at the back of his neck and tucked inside the back of his shirt.

Klatt was last seen in New Braunfels on Sept. 29 around 7 a.m., leaving for a potential jobsite south of Austin, possibly in Buda.

He was last seen wearing a Royal Blue crewneck t-shirt under a Pale, Lavender cotton buttoned down collar shirt and Dark Tan heavy canvas overalls and work boots.

Vehicle Description

1 ton White Ford double cab diesel, flatbed pickup with multiple heavy duty tool boxes attached to the sides and front of flatbed, plus tall heavy duty wench attached to the back left corner of the flatbed.

If you have any information, please contact Deputy Jacob Barden, badge #437, at the Comal County Sheriff's Office at (830) 620-3400.