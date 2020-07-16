Missing person last seen on northeast side

Alberto Herebia, 49, has a diagnosed intellectual disability. He was last seen on the 6300 block of Antares Park, near I-35 and O'Connor Road.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for a person with an intellectual disability who went missing from the northeast side on Tuesday.

Alberto Herebia is a 49-year-old Hispanic male, described as 5'7" and 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen around 8 p.m. Tuesday on the 6300 block of Antares Park, which is near I-35 and O'Connor Road.

Police say he was wearing a gray Under Armour shirt, dark blue shorts, and tan boots. They say his disappearance poses a threat to his safety.