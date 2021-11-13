Have you seen her? Police search for missing teen last seen on the east side

Samantha "Sam" Paredes was last seen Friday in the 3000 block of Elgin Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old last seen on the city's east side.

Police said Paredes is 5'2" and weighs around 170 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black Nirvana T-shirt, black gym shorts, black combat boots and carrying a black backpack.

Police said she has a diagnosed medical condition. If you have any information about this missing person, you are urged to contact the missing person unit at (210) 207-7660.