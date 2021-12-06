Teenager missing in Clayton County, police say

A Clayton County teenager has gone missing. Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call (770) 477-3550.

MORROW, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager who has gone missing in Morrow, Georgia.

Police responded to a missing person call along the 1400 Block of Persimmon Trace on Dec. 4, where Zariyah Barnett was last seen.

Barnett is 5-foot-2 with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 125 pounds, police said. The 14-year-old was last seen wearing a blue and white sweater or jacket, black sweat pants and black flip flops.