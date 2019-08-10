SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man who has a medical condition requiring a doctor's care.

Police say Fernando Hernandez was last seen on the 300 block of North San Saba, near Milam Park downtown. The 67-year-old man is in a wheelchair and is missing his left leg. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, shorts and a Dallas Cowboys baseball cap. He was carrying a pink and green polka dot blanket.

If you have seen or may know the whereabouts of the missing person, please call the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

