SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are asking for your help in finding a missing man who has a diagnosed medical condition.

Police say 67-year-old Charles "Kendall" Harrell was last seen on Horizon Hill Boulevard. That's on the city's northwest side. No one has reported being in contact with him since last Wednesday, October 30.

Police say Harrell is 5-foot-8, weighs about 140 pounds and is right-handed. He has straight gray hair. Police say his medical condition requires a doctor's care.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact San Antonio police at 210-207-7660.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Cameras show the moment VIA bus plows into flood waters, 8 people rescued

Whataburger unveils 2019 Christmas sweater

Bodies found in shallow grave on Padre Island identified, sheriff says

'This was completely avoidable': Business owner hosts flu supply drive after son was hospitalized

Temperatures are about to take a plunge in San Antonio | First Alert Forecast