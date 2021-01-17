Small child found inside missing woman's car abandoned at Midtown shopping center, officials say

Laura Read, 34, remains missing after her child was found alive and well, according to Texas Equusearch.

HOUSTON — A small child was found alive inside an abandoned vehicle belonging to missing Houston woman Laura Read, according to Texas EquuSearch officials.

Texas EquuSearch has joined police efforts to find the 34-year-old woman after she was last seen about 7 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Smith Street in Midtown.

The child and her vehicle were found at a shopping center in the 1400 block of Gray Street, according to Asst. Dir. Frank Black with Texas Equusearch.

Read is still missing.

"The mother wouldn't leave her child in that car alone," Black said. "If she was coming here to the store to purchase something, and the baby was found their alone, there's a great concern for her safety."

Black said the child was a little less than a year old and confirmed Read is the child's mother. He said the child was found alive and is doing perfectly fine.

Texas EquuSearch has launched a ground search, including volunteers on foot and ATVs, to aid in the search.

The search staging location is at the shopping center on the 1400 block of Gray Street in Houston, organizers said.

All persons in the search area or command post must wear a CDC approved face mask at all times. Everyone must also maintain at least a 6-foot distance from other persons.

For more information on how you can help, visit the Texas EquuSearch website.

Read is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. Police said she has blue eyes and blonde hair. No description was given of her clothing.