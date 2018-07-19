LAREDO — A seven-month-old baby who disappeared from Laredo with the baby's mother three weeks ago was found safe in Mexico.

The FBI was investigating the disappearance of 21-year-old Eunice Noemi Garza and the baby, who are both US citizens. They were last seen on June 27, leaving Laredo.

The baby was found by Mexican authorities on July 17. The FBI worked with the US Consulate General in Nuevo Laredo to safely return the child to the United States.

The FBI says the investigation into the child's missing mother continues.

She was last seen driving a white 2007 Saturn VUE sports utility vehicle, and was believed to be traveling to Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico, or possibly destined for her home in Nueva Era Colonia.

Garza is a Hispanic female, 5-foot-6 inches tall, approximately 195 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the FBI at 210-225-6741. Information can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

