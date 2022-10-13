Gonzalez said a woman's body was found in the car's trunk. The woman's identity has not yet been confirmed.

HUMBLE, Texas — The Humble teen who was reported missing Thursday along with his mother was found in Aurora, Nebraska after a police chase, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The chase ended in a crash, leading troopers to find a woman's body in the trunk.

Tyler Roenz, 17, was seriously injured in the crash that happened Friday afternoon, but he is expected to survive. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to Nebraska State Patrol, the Harris County Sheriff's Office alerted the agency that the car tied to Tyler and his mother's disappearance was believed to be involved in a homicide and was traveling in Nebraska at around 2:45 p.m. Within 15 minutes, troopers spotted the car and attempted a traffic stop before Tyler allegedly led them on a chase.

The car reached upwards of 110 mph during the chase and after around nine miles, the Mazda hit the back of a semi-truck and went off the road before hitting a tree, NSP said.

Tyler and his mother, Michelle Roenz, went missing Thursday morning on Birch Arbor Court in the Fall Creek neighborhood in Humble.

A CLEAR Alert was issued for the two with the hopes someone could lead authorities to their whereabouts. That CLEAR Alert has been discontinued.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said family members reported the two missing after they were unable to reach them on Thursday.

"We are concerned obviously, and our main focus is simply to locate them, Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez was unable to share details regarding what potential danger they may be in, but called the circumstances surrounding their disappearance "suspicious."

"I don't know what the full scope of the danger part of it is, simply because our investigators were hot and heavy late last night into this morning," Gonzalez said.

Court documents show 17-year-old Tyler Ronez has an open case in Harris County facing charges of attempted sexual assault.

Gonzalez said that case is not a current factor in the investigation.

"I don't believe there is any connection," he said. "I did hear that there were some possible charges pending that are in place."

This is a developing story. This page will be updated as we learn more information.