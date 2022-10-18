Sisters missing from NW Harris County apartment complex for second time since August

Kamiah Perryman, 11, and Amira Perryman, 10, were last seen leaving an apartment complex on Hollister Street near Highway 290 at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for two young sisters who haven't been seen since Tuesday afternoon.

Kamiah Perryman, 11, and Amira Perryman, 10, were last seen leaving an apartment complex on Hollister Street near Highway 290 at about 6:30 p.m.

Amirah was wearing a red T-shirt and black jeans when she was last seen and Kamiah was wearing a black hoodie and gray pants.

Amirah is described as being 4 feet tall and weighing about 70 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Kamiah is described as being about 4 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 70 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

These are the same two girls who went missing in August but were reunited with their family members the next day.

Anyone who knows Kamiah or Amirah's whereabouts is urged to call Houston police at 713-884-3131 or 832-394-1840.

