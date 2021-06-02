Have you seen her? Missing teen last seen in west San Antonio

Police say Alyssa Love Cantu has a diagnosed medical condition that requires medication.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen on the city's west side.

Alyssa Love Cantu was last seen Saturday, May 15, in the 2000 block of Castroville Road.

Police say Cantu has a diagnosed medical condition that requires medication. She has straight middle-length hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt, white jeans and grey shoes.

If you have any information about this missing person, you are urged to contact the SAPD Missing Person Unit at (210) 207-7660.