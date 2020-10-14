Missing girl from La Vernia, last seen leaving high school campus

Vivi Ann Gordon, 15, was reported missing at 5 p.m. October 13.

SAN ANTONIO — The La Vernia Police Department is asking for the public's help to find 15-year-old Vivi Ann Gordon.

The teenager was reported missing on October 13 at 5 p.m.

Vivi was last seen leaving the La Vernia High School campus on foot heading toward the city park.

She is 5'8", around 120 pounds, has straight blonde hair and brown eyes. Vivi was last seen wearing black sweat pants with white lettering on the left leg, a black long sleeve shirt with a "Hot Wheels" imprint, and black shoes.