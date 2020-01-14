SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for the public's help to locate an elderly man who went missing Tuesday.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, Otoniel Garza Montenegro, 83, was last seen in the 7400 block of San Pedro Ave, near North Star Mall.

SAPD said Montenegro was last seen wearing a Dallas Cowboys hat, a blue windbreaker, and khaki pants.

Montenegro is listed as "Missing Endangered" because he has a diagnosed medical condition and requires a doctor's care. Authorities ask anyone who may have seen or may know the whereabouts of Montenegro to contact SAPD's Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.