The Burnet County Sheriff's Office said the dog was originally said to be missing from Lucki Dogs Resort. Then the dog was found buried on the pet resort property.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPICEWOOD, Texas — The Spicewood community is looking for answers after a golden retriever named Indy who had been missing from a pet boarding facility was found buried on the pet resort property.

The Burnet County Sheriff's Office said Indy went missing on June 29 while staying at Lucki Dogs Resort in Spicewood.

Indy's owners then started working with a nonprofit out of Austin called Trapping, Rescue and Pet Recovery Services (TRAPRS). They found Indy buried on the pet resort property, where he was said to have been missing from.

The sheriff's office and animal control then reported to the scene. The cause of Indy's death is unknown at this time, and an investigation is underway.

The Burnet County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information on Indy's death or "direct information about Lucki Dogs Resort" to contact them.

KVUE has been in contact with the resort and is still waiting on a statement from them.