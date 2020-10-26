45 missing children found, 109 human trafficking survivors rescued in Ohio during operation 'Autumn Hope'

Ohio Attorney General David Yost said more than 50 agencies were involved in the operation.

Forty-five missing children were recovered in Ohio by the U.S. Marshals (USMS) as part of an October operation called “Autumn Hope.”

Ohio Attorney General David Yost said this is the largest anti-human trafficking effort in state history.

Yost said more than 50 agencies were involved in the operation resulting in the rescue of 109 human trafficking survivors and 177 arrests.

Yost said the operation focused on four main points:

Rescuing victims of human trafficking and referring them to social services

Recovering missing and exploited children

Apprehending those seeking to have sex with a minor

Arresting male johns seeking to buy sex

Ohio Attorney General David Yost and other law enforcement agencies addressed the operation at a press conference on Monday:

About 20 additional missing children cases were also cleared.

The operation led to several important findings.

A loaded gun was found during one of the missing child recoveries, the USMS said. The 15-year-old had two warrants and is suspected in several shootings and a homicide.

Another case involving a 15-year-old girl missing from Cleveland was linked to a person in Columbus suspected of human trafficking, the USMS said.

Working with Marshals in West Virginia, the USMS Southern Ohio task force was able to recover two kids during a traffic stop, the USMS said.