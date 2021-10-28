Police: 11-year-old girl ran away after fight with brother

The Clayton County Police Department is looking for Ta’kyah Stovall.

MORROW, Ga. — Police are asking for the public's help locating an 11-year-old girl after she ran away during a fight with her brother.

Ta’kyah Stovall has not been seen since Wednesday around 8 p.m. along the 5000 block of Trammel Road in Morrow, the Clayton County Police Department said in a statement.

Officers arrived to the scene and witnessed the two screaming and fighting in the parking lot. The brother was holding the girl to prevent her from running away. When he let go, she was seen running off behind a building at an apartment complex.

Officers used a K-9 and canvassed the area but did not find her.

Stovall is 5-foot-4 and weighs 120 pounds. She was seen wearing a black jacket, silver bonnet, blue jeans and no shoes.