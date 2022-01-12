Child missing out of Wise County since Wednesday evening

Police said the mother of 7-year-old Athena had been looking for her since before 6 p.m. She was last seen around County Road 3573 in Paradise.

PARADISE, Texas — Multiple officials are helping a family look for a little girl that hasn't been seen since Wednesday evening in Wise County.

The county sheriff says they got a call from a mother shortly before 7 p.m. on Nov. 30. She said she had been looking for her daughter, 7-year-old Athena Strand, for about an hour.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, the Wise County sheriff said she hasn't been found.

Athena was last seen around the 200 block of Country Croad 3573 in Paradise, Texas. Multiple police departments, local Texas Rangers, fire departments and other are a part of the search

Anyone with information should call the Wise County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) at 940-627-5971.

UPDATE for Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022: SEARCH CONTINUES FOR MISSING CHILD — Multiple law enforcement agencies and other... Posted by Wise County Messenger on Thursday, December 1, 2022