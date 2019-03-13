SAN ANTONIO — The parents of three siblings who went missing from the city's northeast side Saturday have been arrested.

The Allen boys, 12-year-old Amir, 10-year-old Vinshawn and 9-year-old Sirius, were found by Bexar County investigators Wednesday morning near the 3800 block of I 35 N on the city's northeast side.

They will remain in CPS custody until a 14-day hearing can be conducted, a spokesperson confirmed to KENS 5.

All of the siblings appear in good condition. The parents face charges for Interfering with Child Custody - a state jail felony.

The brothers went missing Saturday at 10:30 p.m. They were staying at their grandmother’s home on the 5500 block of Park Lake in northeast Bexar County. The grandmother has custody over them.

She reported to deputies that she heard noises downstairs, and when she checked, the boys were gone. BCSO spokesman Johnny Garcia, said they don’t know if the boys left on their own or who took them. After speaking with the grandmother, they believe a family member may be involved with their disappearance.

“Situations like this where children are taken away due to CPS issues or things of that nature, we know family get involved. So they could be with anybody of related or relation in that particular family,” Garcia said.

KENS 5 spoke with a family who lives on the same street. 10-year-old Cierre Williams says he would often play with them and shared about the Allen boys.

“They lived with their grandpa and grandma. She told me something about their mom and dad but I don't remember. I don't remember what happened,” said Williams. “I think something like they were away? Away or something.”

BCSO said an Amber Alert was not issued because there was no vehicle to report to the Texas Department of Public Safety.