A woman is behind bars Thursday night, accused of kidnapping her grandson. Sarah Tremillo was arrested Thursday morning on West Cesar Chavez without incident.

Six-year-old Joel Jimenez was missing for almost four days, until Wednesday evening, when Tremillo returned him home safely.

The boy's mother, Bianca Enriquez, couldn’t be more relieved.

“I didn’t know if he was alive or anything. I didn’t know if he was going to be okay,” Enriquez said.

The family says Tremillo took the boy after a family dispute. They also say they hadn't heard from Tremillo in months and didn’t know where she lived or how to contact her.

“We could have avoided this,” Enriquez said. “We could have done visitation right, but she just took it in her own hands,”

Bianca says her mother is not in the right state of mind. She said she feared for her son’s life in Tremillo’s hands.

But Wednesday night, at around 7 p.m., Bianca says Tremillo returned the boy to the home and took off.

Since kidnapping is a third degree felony, she will now be facing up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

“I’m glad she’s getting help now,” Enriquez said. “I’m torn that it happened like this, but things happen for a reason. I’m just glad she’s okay.”

